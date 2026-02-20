/Will US strike Iran? Trump sets deadline as Tehran warns of retaliation

Trump has given Iran 10-15 days to agree to a nuclear deal, warning of further action if it refuses. Tehran says US bases in the region could be targeted if tensions escalate further.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 19) has warned Iran of making a “meaningful deal” within 10-15 days or face grave consequences, suggesting possible military action in the Middle East.
Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council, stated that any attack on Iran would make US bases, facilities and assets “legitimate targets”.
As the US military deployment expands in the Middle East, reports indicate that American forces are ready to strike Iran by this weekend. The US has positioned the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group near Iranian waters, signalling readiness amid escalating rhetoric.
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met indirectly in Geneva with Iran’s top diplomat during Omani-mediated talks on Tuesday (Feb 17). While Tehran signalled progress on “guiding principles,” US officials insisted key red lines on nuclear development remain unresolved.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran that any attack would trigger an unimaginable response. Israel previously launched strikes on Iranian sites last year, sparking a 12-day conflict that briefly drew in US forces targeting nuclear facilities.
Iran has repeatedly insisted on its right to enrich uranium, with Tehran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami, saying “no country can deprive Iran of the right to peacefully benefit from this technology” on Thursday (Feb 19). Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated, “We do not want war,” but resisted US pressure.
Earlier this week, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard conducted war games near the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route carrying roughly a quarter of global seaborne crude. Iranian lawmakers have threatened closure amid US threats, sparking fears of energy disruption and sending oil prices upward.