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Will Mediterranean Sea be contaminated by Uranium? The terrifying mystery of a sunken Russian cargo ship

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 12, 2026, 15:45 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 15:45 IST

With Spanish investigators alleging the vessel was secretly carrying nuclear submarine reactors, fears are mounting over a potential radioactive disaster off the coast of Europe.

The Sinking of the Ursa Major
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The Sinking of the Ursa Major

On December 23, 2024, the Russian cargo vessel Ursa Major (formerly known as Sparta III) suffered three unexplained explosions on its starboard side. The ship rapidly took on water and sank approximately 60 miles off the coast of Spain, triggering a massive maritime investigation.

A Terrifying Allegation
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A Terrifying Allegation

While the ship's official manifest claimed it was transporting mundane items like ‘manhole covers’ and empty containers, Spanish investigators dropped a bombshell. They alleged the vessel was actually engaged in an illicit smuggling run, transporting highly sensitive VM-4SG nuclear submarine reactors.

The North Korean Connection
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The North Korean Connection

According to the allegations, these nuclear reactor components were ultimately destined for North Korea to aid in Kim Jong Un's aggressive naval modernization program. The sinking abruptly halted this suspected transfer, but it birthed a terrifying new problem for Europe.

The Doomsday Scenario
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The Doomsday Scenario

If the Spanish investigators are correct, heavy Russian nuclear machinery is currently resting on the Mediterranean seafloor. The burning question on the minds of environmentalists and security experts is whether these components could eventually rupture and leak radioactive material into the surrounding waters.

Threat to European Waters
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Threat to European Waters

The Mediterranean Sea is one of the most vital, heavily trafficked commercial and tourist waterways in the world. Any form of uranium or radioactive contamination leaking from the wreckage could trigger an unprecedented ecological and economic disaster for bordering European nations.

Russia Cries 'Terrorism'
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Russia Cries 'Terrorism'

The Kremlin's response has only deepened the mystery. The Russian state-controlled operator of the vessel, Oboronlogistika, immediately branded the sinking a ‘terrorist attack.’ Meanwhile, Spanish authorities noted the hull damage was consistent with a deliberate ‘external strike.’

The Scramble for the Wreckage
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The Scramble for the Wreckage

Heightening the anxiety, Russia swiftly deployed its own naval assets to the crash site, including the notorious deep-sea espionage ship ‘Yantar’. As Russian and European entities hover over the wreckage, the race to secure—or cover up—what is truly inside the Ursa Major has officially begun.

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