/Will Jannik Sinner join the list at French Open 2026? Meet players with career grand slams in men's singles

Sinner is aiming to complete his career grand slam at French Open 2026. Before him, only six players have achieved the feat in open era in men's singles: Rod Laver (1969), Andre Agassi (1999), Roger Federer (2009), Rafael Nadal (2010), Novak Djokovic (2016) and, Carlos Alcaraz (2026).
Jannik Sinner is aiming to compete career grand-slam in French Open 2026. Sinner has the best chance to achieve the feat with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz out of the tournament with wrist injury and Novak Djokovic hasn't been in great form for a couple of years now.
Sinner has won two Australian Open titles (2024 and 2025), Wimbledon (2025), and US Open (2024) If he wins French Open 2026, Sinner will join the elite list of six men with career grand slams in open era.
Aussie Rod Laver is the first open era male player to complete career grand slams of all major titles - Aus Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.
He won his maiden open era titles of Australia Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open in 1969 - completing year slam and career grand slam as well.
Andre Agassi was the second player overall to complete the career grand slam - 30 years after Rod Laver did so.
The American had won Australian Open four times in 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2003. He won Wimbledon in 1992 as his first major title. Agassi also won US Open two times - 1994 and 1999.
He only French Open victory came in 1999 which also gave him his career grand slam.
The Swiss player is arguably the most liked male tennis players of all time.
He won his first title with a victory at Wimbledon in 2003. He went on to win the tournament seven more times in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.
He also won Australian Open six times in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, and 2018.
Federer's US Open wins came in five consecutive years from 2004 and 2008.
He completed his career grand slam with only French Open win in 2009 - finishing his career with 20 grand slam titles.
If Federer was master of grass, Nadal, his chief rival, was king of clay.
The Spaniard won at Roland Garros at record 14 times - from 2005 to 2008, then from 2010 to 2014, from 2017 to 2020 and last one in 2022.
Nadal won Australian Open two times in 2009 and 2022, and Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010.
His US Open win in 2010 completed his career grand slam and he won the tournament three more times in 2013, 2017, and 2019.
He retired with 22 grand slam titles, breaking Federer's record.
Novak Djokovic challenged the dominance of both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and is still going on.
The 39-year-old Serbian won his first title at 2008 Australian Open and went on to win the tournament nine more times in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2012 and 2023 as well.
He won Wimbledon seven times in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.
His US Open wins came in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023.
He completed his career grand slam with French Open 2016 and then won at Roland Garros twice more in 2021 and 2023.
He has 24 grand slam titles as of now - joint-most among men and women and one more will make him the greatest tennis player ever to set a foot on the court.
Like Federer and Nadal, Sinner and Alcaraz have defined the the new era of tennis rivalry.
The 23-year-old already has nine grand slam titles - first of which came in US Open 2022 which he won again in 2025.
Alcaraz won the Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024 before winning the French Open in 2024 and 2025.
At Australian Open 2026, he completed his career grand slam by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.