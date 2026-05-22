/Will Jannik Sinner join the list at French Open 2026? Meet players with career grand slams in men's singles

Jannik Sinner is aiming to compete career grand-slam in French Open 2026. Sinner has the best chance to achieve the feat with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz out of the tournament with wrist injury and Novak Djokovic hasn't been in great form for a couple of years now.

Sinner has won two Australian Open titles (2024 and 2025), Wimbledon (2025), and US Open (2024) If he wins French Open 2026, Sinner will join the elite list of six men with career grand slams in open era.