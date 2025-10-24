LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Will future fighter jets use directed infrared countermeasures instead of flares?

Will future fighter jets use directed infrared countermeasures instead of flares?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Oct 24, 2025, 14:14 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 14:14 IST

Future jets, such as the Tempest and AMCA, could integrate DIRCM with advanced radar and IR sensors, allowing automatic threat detection and countermeasure deployment. AI-assisted targeting ensures the system can react faster than a human pilot ever could.

1. The limitations of traditional flares
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1. The limitations of traditional flares

Modern fighter jets currently rely on flares to divert infrared-guided missiles. While effective, flares are consumable, visible, and limited in quantity, forcing pilots to carry large stores and risking exposure in prolonged engagements.

2. What directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) are
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. What directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) are

DIRCM systems use laser or infrared beams to track and disrupt the guidance systems of incoming missiles. Unlike flares, DIRCM can target the missile directly, actively confusing its sensors rather than passively creating a heat source elsewhere.

3. How DIRCM improves survivability
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. How DIRCM improves survivability

By precisely aiming countermeasure beams at the missile’s seeker, DIRCM can neutralise threats multiple times without human input, allowing aircraft to remain on mission without expending flares. This increases safety, combat endurance, and stealth.

4. Current prototypes and field tests
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. Current prototypes and field tests

Several nations, including the US, UK, and Israel, are testing DIRCM on helicopters, transport aircraft, and fighters. Systems like Northrop Grumman’s AN/AAQ-24 Nemesis and Elbit Systems’ C-MUSIC have demonstrated the ability to track and defeat missiles in flight under operational conditions.

5. Integration with next-generation fighters
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Integration with next-generation fighters

Future jets, such as the Tempest and AMCA, could integrate DIRCM with advanced radar and IR sensors, allowing automatic threat detection and countermeasure deployment. AI-assisted targeting ensures the system can react faster than a human pilot ever could.

6. Engineering challenges
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. Engineering challenges

DIRCM requires compact, high-power lasers and precise tracking optics, all of which must function in extreme temperatures and under high-G manoeuvres. Power supply, cooling, and integration with other onboard systems remain key development hurdles.

7. The future of air combat countermeasures
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

7. The future of air combat countermeasures

As DIRCM matures, flares may become supplementary rather than primary. Aircraft could defend against modern infrared-guided threats with continuous, repeatable, and invisible countermeasures, enhancing survivability and reducing logistical burden.

Trending Photo

Will fighter jets soon refuel each other mid-air using autonomous drone systems?
7

Will fighter jets soon refuel each other mid-air using autonomous drone systems?

Future fighter cockpits could be fully holographic, eliminating physical panels
7

Future fighter cockpits could be fully holographic, eliminating physical panels

Will future fighter jets use directed infrared countermeasures instead of flares?
7

Will future fighter jets use directed infrared countermeasures instead of flares?

Can future fighter jets share sensor data in swarms using quantum-encrypted networks?
7

Can future fighter jets share sensor data in swarms using quantum-encrypted networks?

US Air Force testing adaptive engine tech for fighter jets that adjusts thrust mid-flight for efficiency
7

US Air Force testing adaptive engine tech for fighter jets that adjusts thrust mid-flight for efficiency