Will fighter jets soon refuel each other mid-air using autonomous drone systems?

Published: Oct 24, 2025, 14:22 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 14:22 IST

1. The concept of autonomous mid-air refuelling
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. The concept of autonomous mid-air refuelling

Traditional aerial refuelling relies on manned tanker aircraft, which limits flexibility and exposes crews to risk in contested airspace. Researchers are exploring autonomous drone systems capable of refuelling fighter jets mid-flight, increasing operational range without human intervention.

2. How autonomous refuelling drones work
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2. How autonomous refuelling drones work

Equipped with precision navigation systems, sensors, and robotic refuelling arms, these drones can locate a receiving fighter jet, stabilise in formation, and transfer fuel automatically. Advanced AI algorithms manage speed, altitude, and alignment, ensuring safe and precise fuel transfer.

3. Current prototypes and experiments
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. Current prototypes and experiments

The US Air Force’s Skyborg programme and Boeing’s MQ-25 Stingray drone are early examples of autonomous or semi-autonomous tanker systems. While MQ-25 primarily services carrier-based aircraft, the concept could be adapted for fighter jets operating over hostile or remote areas.

4. Advantages over traditional methods
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. Advantages over traditional methods

Autonomous refuelling reduces the need for manned tanker fleets, lowers operational costs, and allows fighters to remain on mission longer without returning to base. It also enables flexible deployment in regions where tanker support is limited or vulnerable.

5. AI coordination and safety systems
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. AI coordination and safety systems

Autonomous systems rely on real-time communication, collision avoidance, and adaptive flight control. AI monitors environmental conditions, fuel flow, and aircraft behaviour to prevent accidents. Redundant safety protocols ensure that if the drone fails, the fighter can safely disengage.

6. Engineering challenges
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. Engineering challenges

Challenges include high-speed fuel transfer at supersonic or near-supersonic velocities, maintaining formation stability, and managing turbulence effects. Miniaturising fuel systems while keeping the drone lightweight and long-endurance is also a critical hurdle.

7. The future of aerial operations
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

7. The future of aerial operations

Within the next decade, fighter drones and manned jets could form cooperative networks, where autonomous tankers extend the range and endurance of entire squadrons. Human pilots may oversee operations, but AI-controlled refuelling drones could handle the precise logistics mid-air, dramatically increasing combat flexibility.

