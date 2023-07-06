Wigs, guns and gold bars: Russian security raids Wagner boss Prigozhin's St Petersburg palace

| Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

After Belarusian President Aleksander changed his statement about Wagner leader Prigozhin's whereabouts, speculation about his disappearance gained ground. Contradicting his previous statement in June where he claimed Prigozhin left Russia, Lukashenko recently stated that he may be in St. Petersburg. Amidst this conjecture, details about The Federal Security Service's (FSB) raid of Prigozhin's luxuriant palace have been circulating and they are intriguing to say the least.

Wigs in Prigozhin's mansion

Russian media shared a collection of his selfie archives, with several different hairstyles and disguises, possibly using these as wigs.

(Photograph: Others )

Guns in Wagner leader's mansion

The Federal Security Service (FSB) seized ammunitions which were stored in his lavish bedroom.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bars of gold in St. Petersburg

After his failed attempted coup against the Russian defence officials, it was believed that Prigozhin took refuge in Belarus after June 24. However, there are reports indicating that he walked into the FSB's office on July 4 to retrieve his seized weapons.

(Photograph: Others )

Prigozhin's stack of cash

Boxes of cash in different currencies were discovered by Russian security officials.

(Photograph: Others )

FSB's raid of Wagner leader's mansion

In what appeared to be the billiards area, a large sledgehammer bearing the inscription "for use in important negotiations" was also on the exhibit.

(Photograph: Others )

FSB's raid of Wagner leader's mansion

The framed image features severed heads of what is believed to be Wagner's enemies.

(Photograph: Twitter )

FSB's raid of Wagner leader's mansion

The FSB also found a private medical room in his home with several hospital medical supplies stored in it.

(Photograph: Twitter )

FSB's raid of Wagner leader's mansion

After viewing images of his marble floors, grandiose hall and pool, many users took to Twitter to make sarcastic comments claiming that he is a humble and honest man. Some users even conspired that he's part of the Illuminati.

(Photograph: Others )