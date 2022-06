Wierd, tacky & beautiful: All the red carpets looks of Tony Awards 2022

Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 01:54 PM(IST)

Like every other award night, Tony awards evening was high on fashion - Hollywood celebrities stepped out with their best fashion, but not every attire landed on our best dress list - some were tacky & some were weird too, so curating, here we have curated all the beautiful, stunning and unusual looks from the red carpet.

Weird Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman's black sheer dress was a little weird one. Silverman showed up wearing a black mini dress with sheer cutouts that showed off her black lace bra.

Sarah made her look weirder with her half net and sheer stockings and her chunky boots.

(Photograph:AFP)