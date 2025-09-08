/Why Voyager's 'Firewall' works like Earth’s Magnetosphere on a larger scale

Voyager detected sudden jumps in plasma density and magnetic pressure as it passed the firewall, showing how the Sun’s magnetic bubble interacts with space beyond.
On Earth, the magnetosphere deflects harmful charged particles from the Sun, protecting our atmosphere and surface from solar storms and cosmic radiation.
At the outer edge of the Solar System, Voyager 1 and 2 crossed a similar barrier, the heliopause, nicknamed the “firewall.” It’s where the Sun’s solar wind collides with interstellar plasma.
Like Earth’s magnetosphere, the firewall acts as a defence system, deflecting and slowing cosmic rays before they can penetrate deeper into the Solar System.
The firewall operates on a much larger scale, spanning billions of kilometres. Instead of protecting one planet, it shields the entire Solar System from interstellar radiation.
Voyager detected sudden jumps in plasma density and magnetic pressure as it passed the firewall, showing how the Sun’s magnetic bubble interacts with space beyond.
Both Earth’s magnetosphere and the Solar System’s firewall are dynamic. They expand, contract, and shift depending on solar activity and the flow of charged particles.
By comparing Earth’s shield to the firewall, scientists can better explain the heliosphere’s role as a protective bubble, one that maintains conditions suitable for life in the inner planets.