LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why Voyager's 'Firewall' works like Earth’s Magnetosphere on a larger scale

Why Voyager's 'Firewall' works like Earth’s Magnetosphere on a larger scale

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 13:46 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 13:46 IST

Voyager detected sudden jumps in plasma density and magnetic pressure as it passed the firewall, showing how the Sun’s magnetic bubble interacts with space beyond.

Earth’s Magnetosphere as a Shield
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Earth’s Magnetosphere as a Shield

On Earth, the magnetosphere deflects harmful charged particles from the Sun, protecting our atmosphere and surface from solar storms and cosmic radiation.

The Solar System’s Firewall
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Solar System’s Firewall

At the outer edge of the Solar System, Voyager 1 and 2 crossed a similar barrier, the heliopause, nicknamed the “firewall.” It’s where the Sun’s solar wind collides with interstellar plasma.

Shared Function: Deflection
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Shared Function: Deflection

Like Earth’s magnetosphere, the firewall acts as a defence system, deflecting and slowing cosmic rays before they can penetrate deeper into the Solar System.

Differences in Scale
4 / 7

Differences in Scale

The firewall operates on a much larger scale, spanning billions of kilometres. Instead of protecting one planet, it shields the entire Solar System from interstellar radiation.

Voyager’s Measurements
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Voyager’s Measurements

Voyager detected sudden jumps in plasma density and magnetic pressure as it passed the firewall, showing how the Sun’s magnetic bubble interacts with space beyond.

Dynamic and Changing
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Dynamic and Changing

Both Earth’s magnetosphere and the Solar System’s firewall are dynamic. They expand, contract, and shift depending on solar activity and the flow of charged particles.

Why the Comparison Matters
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Why the Comparison Matters

By comparing Earth’s shield to the firewall, scientists can better explain the heliosphere’s role as a protective bubble, one that maintains conditions suitable for life in the inner planets.

Trending Photo

Why 50,000°C 'Firewall' isn’t a wall but a filter? Here's what NASA's Voyager data says..
7

Why 50,000°C 'Firewall' isn’t a wall but a filter? Here's what NASA's Voyager data says..

From United States to Italy, 6 most visited countries of all time
6

From United States to Italy, 6 most visited countries of all time

Can Voyager's 'Firewall' stop aliens from entering our solar system?
7

Can Voyager's 'Firewall' stop aliens from entering our solar system?

From Germany to Argentina, 5 countries with highest number of FIFA World Cup appearances
5

From Germany to Argentina, 5 countries with highest number of FIFA World Cup appearances

How Voyager's 'Firewall' blocks cosmic radiation before it reaches Earth?
7

How Voyager's 'Firewall' blocks cosmic radiation before it reaches Earth?