/Why USS Abraham Lincoln is known as a billion-piece war machine with 4 core tasks. What are they?

Beyond aviation, the carrier functions as a command hub, supporting real-time coordination of naval and air operations through integrated communication, surveillance and control systems. This enables it to direct missions across a wide operational area. Central to this role is the island, the structure positioned on top of the flight deck where officers oversee both flight operations and ship control. The island houses the advanced communications and radar systems necessary to coordinate complex missions and manage the ship's built-in defensive weapons, making it the tactical brain that governs the carrier's vast mechanical body.