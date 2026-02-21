The US Navy’s USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN‑72) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN‑78) are among the most powerful aircraft carriers in service. The Lincoln is currently positioned in the Arabian Sea, while the world’s largest US carrier, the Gerald R. Ford, was spotted entering the Mediterranean Sea on Friday. The move comes amid an intensified US military presence in the region, ordered by US President Donald Trump, signalling the potential for a strike against Iran.