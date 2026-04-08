/Why US and French weapons dominate global arsenals?

For the first time in two decades, Europe has become the primary destination for American hardware, with exports to the region trebling by 217 per cent. This surge is anchored by the F-35 stealth fighter, which has become the continental benchmark for air power. By the end of 2025, twelve European states had "a total of 466 F-35 combat aircraft on order or preselected," effectively locking these nations into a multi-decade logistical and operational dependency on Washington.