/Why the B-2 bomber needs 120 hours of maintenance for every hour of flight

The B-2 Spirit, America’s most advanced stealth bomber, is celebrated for its ability to slip undetected through the world’s most formidable defences and deliver nuclear or conventional strikes anywhere on the globe. Yet behind its aura of invincibility lies a little-known truth: this aircraft is one of the most demanding machines ever built. Each flight hour exacts a colossal burden of preparation and upkeep, revealing a hidden story of complexity, cost, and fragility that contrasts starkly with its fearsome reputation.