/Why modern fighter jets rely more on missiles than dogfighting

Modern fighters employ beyond-visual-range missiles and stealth technology, rendering traditional dogfighting obsolete. Network-centric warfare and sensor fusion enable pilots to launch missiles from 100-plus kilometres without seeing targets.
Recent recorded engagements show approximately 90 per cent of shots fired at beyond-visual-range distances. This represents dramatic shift from earlier eras when visual-range dogfights predominated. The pattern confirms modern fighters prioritise missile employment over manoeuvring, reflecting doctrine valuing early detection and long-range strikes.
AWACS aircraft provide real-time radar data to all fighters in engagement, enabling coordinated beyond-visual-range missile strikes from extreme distances. This network-centric approach prioritises shared information and coordinated action over individual fighter capabilities. Pilots no longer need to find targets visually, networked targeting systems manage engagements automatically.
Modern fighters integrate radar, infrared and electro-optical sensors into unified targeting systems enabling simultaneous engagements against multiple targets. Pilot manoeuvrability cannot manage multiple opponents, sensor fusion and automated guidance allow launching missiles at different targets simultaneously. This technological advantage makes traditional one-versus-one dogfighting obsolete.
Modern training still includes dogfighting skills as contingency tactics for scenarios where missiles fail, become depleted, or rules of engagement restrict long-range employment. However, doctrine expects modern air combat to conclude via missile strikes before close-range combat becomes necessary. Any fighter forced into close-range combat represents mission failure.