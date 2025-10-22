/Why modern fighter jets don’t use straight wings anymore

Stealth technology has made straight wings obsolete. According to a 2023 Defence Aviation Review, straight wings sharply reflect radar waves, increasing radar cross-section (RCS). Stealth fighters like the F-22 and F-35 use angled edges, smooth surfaces, and blended wings to scatter radar signals. Variable or moving wings, once used in the F-14 Tomcat, were also abandoned because they compromise stealth and add unnecessary weight.