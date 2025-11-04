LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why is gold yellow? The physics behind it

Why is gold yellow? The physics behind it

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 02:06 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 02:06 IST

Gold’s yellow colour is unique among metals, and its cause is rooted in physics and chemistry. Gold looks yellow because its fast electrons absorb blue light, reflecting yellow to our eyes. This happens due to relativistic changes to electron orbits, which also make gold stable and valuable.

Gold’s Electrons Move Very Fast
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Gold’s Electrons Move Very Fast

In gold atoms, the inner electrons orbit the nucleus at nearly half the speed of light. This high speed increases the electrons’ mass due to relativity, changing their behaviour and energy levels.​

Orbital Changes Shift Light Absorption
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Orbital Changes Shift Light Absorption

The increased mass causes the 6s electron orbitals to shrink and the 5d orbitals to expand. This reduces the energy gap between these orbitals compared to other metals, allowing gold to absorb light in the blue and violet parts of the spectrum.​

Blue Light Absorbed, Yellow Light Reflected
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Blue Light Absorbed, Yellow Light Reflected

Gold absorbs blue light and reflects the rest of the visible spectrum, especially red and green waves. Our eyes perceive this reflected light as yellow, giving gold its characteristic warm colour.​

Why Other Metals Look Silver
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why Other Metals Look Silver

Metals like silver do not have such strong relativistic effects. Their electrons absorb ultraviolet light, reflecting all visible light evenly; thus, their colour appears silvery or grey.​

Gold’s Relativity Also Affects Its Properties
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Gold’s Relativity Also Affects Its Properties

The relativistic contraction of orbitals makes gold less reactive and highly stable. It resists tarnishing and corrosion, which adds to its value and use in jewellery and technology.​

Research Advances Are Unlocking More Details
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Research Advances Are Unlocking More Details

Recent studies have used advanced quantum calculations to precisely measure electron interactions in gold. These confirm the importance of relativistic effects and enhance our understanding of gold’s unique optical and chemical behaviour.​

Gold’s Golden Glow in the Modern World
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Gold’s Golden Glow in the Modern World

Gold’s yellow shine is more than beauty; it’s a perfect example of how physics shapes the natural world. This glow influences everything from art and jewellery to space technology.

Trending Photo

White gold vs yellow gold: comparing price, purity, and popularity
7

White gold vs yellow gold: comparing price, purity, and popularity

‘Beyond yellow gold’: 10 countries producing the most white gold in the world
10

‘Beyond yellow gold’: 10 countries producing the most white gold in the world

10 deepest active gold mines in the world
10

10 deepest active gold mines in the world

10 countries hoarding the most gold in central banks
10

10 countries hoarding the most gold in central banks

Why is gold yellow? The physics behind it
7

Why is gold yellow? The physics behind it