Why India's forces are adopting 'grey zone warfare' as an art of war

It comes as no surprise that countries around the world are increasingly employing attack helicopters to seek and destroy targets, including targeting terrorist hideouts.

India focusing on dynamic response

Apart from strengthening its conventional prowess, India is focusing on a dynamic response along its western and northern borders that is below the threshold of an all-out war, Army chief Gen M M Naravane said.

Victory no longer rests on the ability to inflict massive destruction but on the ability to wrestle popular support from one's opponent, he said.

Terming it a "technological irony, Gen Naravane said the ISIS was far more adept in using social media for devastating effects as compared to the 21st-century armies of the US and the UK.

