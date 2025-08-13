/Why Indian PM hoists the national flag on Independence Day and not the President

Indians will celebrate 79th Independence Day on August 15. As India awaits the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort, it is noteworthy to find out why the Prime Minister and not the President hoists the Tricolour on the Independence Day.
India will celebrate Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and address the nation from the ramparts of the fort. But, why does Prime Minister Modi hoist the National Flag on Independence Day and not the President
When India gained independence on August 15, 1947, it was the Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort. This set the precedent, and every PM since then has followed the same practice
The Prime Minister is the head of the elected government, chosen by the people through democratic elections. Direct election is one of the bedrocks of democracy and that is why PM is the head of the government. On Independence Day, the PM’s flag-hoisting reflects the authority of the people’s government taking charge of a free nation
Independence Day marks the end of British colonial rule. The flag-hoisting by the PM is a symbolic act showing that political power now rests in the hands of the nation’s own leadership, not an appointed figurehead.
After hoisting the flag, the Prime Minister addresses the nation, reporting on the government’s achievements, challenges, and plans. The PM also underlines the aim and roadmap of the country for coming years. This makes the day directly tied to the functioning of the government rather than the ceremonial duties of the President
The President is the constitutional head of state, but largely performs ceremonial roles. On Republic Day, when the Constitution is celebrated, it is the President who hoists the flag, as that occasion represents the republic’s constitutional identity rather than the political leadership