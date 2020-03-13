Why India has fared better than other nations in times of epidemic

Covid-19 cases are rising in India but the number of infections in the country still remains low compared to the worst virus-hit nations.
In fact, past instances have shown that India has fared better compared to the rest of the world in times of an epidemic.
In the Asian Flu of 1957, approximately 1,100 people died in India with nearly 2 to 4 million fatalities worldwide.
While the exact number of casualties from the Hong Kong flu of 1968 in India is not known, researchers say that the country had a lower death rate than the rest of the world.
The disease resulted in over a million fatalities globally.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
The Indian Army confirmed a positive case at its quarantine facility in Manesar today. It said that the person confirmed with COVID-19 returned from Italy on March 11.
After the development, the Indian Army postponed all recruitment rallies for one month. It also advised Army personnel to travel only for essential duties.
(Photograph:ANI)