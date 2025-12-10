/Why fighter jet helmets cost more than luxury cars

The most revolutionary helmet feature allows pilots to see through the aircraft itself. Six cameras embedded in the jet's skin transmit live video to the helmet's display system. The helmet software creates a composite image allowing pilots to look down and see the ground beneath the aircraft. Pilots can observe surrounding airspace even looking beyond the physical fuselage. This capability required developing advanced image-processing algorithms and sensor fusion systems. The six-camera system feeds simultaneous video streams to the helmet's displays, requiring powerful onboard computing. Creating true 360-degree vision through the helmet visor demanded years of optical and software development. This feature alone justifies substantial portions of helmet development costs.