/Why does the US consider the F-15E one of the most reliable strike fighters?

Carrying up to 23,000 pounds of munitions at speeds of Mach 2.5, the US F-15E Strike Eagle remains a highly reliable dual-role fighter after over three decades of service.
The F-15E Strike Eagle can carry up to 23,000 pounds of air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons. This massive payload allows the aircraft to hit multiple ground targets and defend itself simultaneously.
Unlike standard single-seat jets, the F-15E operates with a pilot and a Weapon Systems Officer. This two-person crew divides the workload, ensuring better situational awareness during complex combat scenarios.
Powered by two heavy-duty turbofan engines, the Strike Eagle can accelerate to speeds of Mach 2.5. This rapid speed is critical for quick interceptions and safely evading enemy air defences.
The aircraft is fitted with conformal fuel tanks mounted flush against its fuselage. These tanks reduce aerodynamic drag and extend flight range without taking up space needed for weapons.
The jet relies on the advanced LANTIRN system for precise navigation and targeting. This technology allows the crew to fly safely at low altitudes and drop guided bombs accurately at night.
The F-15E has seen extensive combat action since Operation Desert Storm in 1991. It has consistently maintained high mission readiness and reliability across multiple Middle Eastern conflict zones.
To maintain its tactical edge, the US military regularly upgrades the aircraft with modern radar and electronic warfare systems. These continuous improvements keep the F-15E effective alongside modern fifth-generation fighters.