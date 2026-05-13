/Why does China hold stronger cards as Trump heads to Beijing for high-stakes summit?

When US President Donald Trump arrives in Beijing this Thursday for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the balance of leverage appears markedly different from what the US president once envisaged. A year ago, Trump argued that sweeping tariffs would force China into economic retreat. Instead, after months of trade disruption, legal setbacks and mounting geopolitical crises, analysts say Washington enters the summit seeking stability rather than confrontation. The two-day meeting on May 14-15 will be the first formal summit between the leaders since they paused an escalating trade war last October. But expectations are now centred on limited agreements involving agriculture, aviation and strategic cooperation rather than any transformative reset in relations.