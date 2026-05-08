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Why China is investing billions into the Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jet program

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 08, 2026, 03:17 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 03:17 IST

China is pouring vast resources into the J-20 stealth fighter to rival US airpower. With advanced tech, sensors, and production, it's reshaping Asia's air dominance.

China’s stealth revolution: J-20’s billion-dollar play
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(Photograph: Reuters)

China’s stealth revolution: J-20’s billion-dollar play

The Chengdu J-20 marks China’s boldest leap into fifth-generation airpower. Billions in funding signal Beijing’s intent to challenge global air supremacy.

Fifth-generation tech to match the US
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Fifth-generation tech to match the US

The J-20 is designed to rival US F-22 and F-35 jets. Incorporating advanced stealth, supercruise engines, and sensor fusion, it helps modernise China’s air force.

Advanced sensors and data fusion lead the way
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Advanced sensors and data fusion lead the way

The J-20’s AESA radar and networking abilities offer real-time battlefield awareness. Pilots can share targeting data instantly, crucial for modern air combat.

Engines: closing the technology gap
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(Photograph: Global Times)

Engines: closing the technology gap

China is investing heavily in domestic WS-15 engines for the J-20. Improved thrust and reliability are key to matching US warplane performance standards.

Weapons integration for 21st-century battles
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(Photograph: Asia Times)

Weapons integration for 21st-century battles

The J-20 can carry long-range missiles internally to preserve stealth. Integration of next-gen weapons aims to give China first-strike and deterrence capabilities.

Production ramps up for airpower ambitions
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(Photograph: SCMP)

Production ramps up for airpower ambitions

China’s J-20 production lines have grown, feeding the air force’s need for stealth jets. The industrial push ensures regular fleet upgrades and support.

Rivalry: challenging US air dominance
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Rivalry: challenging US air dominance

The J-20 is China’s answer to US air superiority, directly targeting US assets in Asia. Heavy investment signals Beijing’s long-term determination to tip the regional balance.

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