/Why China is investing billions into the Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jet program

China is pouring vast resources into the J-20 stealth fighter to rival US airpower. With advanced tech, sensors, and production, it's reshaping Asia's air dominance.
The Chengdu J-20 marks China’s boldest leap into fifth-generation airpower. Billions in funding signal Beijing’s intent to challenge global air supremacy.
The J-20 is designed to rival US F-22 and F-35 jets. Incorporating advanced stealth, supercruise engines, and sensor fusion, it helps modernise China’s air force.
The J-20’s AESA radar and networking abilities offer real-time battlefield awareness. Pilots can share targeting data instantly, crucial for modern air combat.
China is investing heavily in domestic WS-15 engines for the J-20. Improved thrust and reliability are key to matching US warplane performance standards.
The J-20 can carry long-range missiles internally to preserve stealth. Integration of next-gen weapons aims to give China first-strike and deterrence capabilities.
China’s J-20 production lines have grown, feeding the air force’s need for stealth jets. The industrial push ensures regular fleet upgrades and support.
The J-20 is China’s answer to US air superiority, directly targeting US assets in Asia. Heavy investment signals Beijing’s long-term determination to tip the regional balance.