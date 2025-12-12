Bangladesh faces a terminal geographic problem: it is surrounded by India on three sides. Unlike Pakistan, which has depth to the west, Bangladesh has nowhere to hide its airbases. Every single BAF airbase, Kurmitola (Dhaka), Zahurul Haque (Chattogram), and Jessore, sits within the striking range of India’s Prithvi and BrahMos missiles. In a war, India would likely crater these runways in the first hour using long-range artillery and cruise missiles, turning the expensive Typhoons into grounded paperweights before they can even take off.