/Why are new fighter jets slower than old ones? The shocking reason will surprise you

During the Cold War, jets like the MiG‑25 could sprint past Mach 2.8, while today’s cutting‑edge fighters, such as the F‑35 Lightning II, peak at around Mach 1.6. At first glance, it seems counter‑intuitive that newer aircraft are slower than designs from half a century ago. Yet this is no accident. Once, raw speed was everything; now, designers trade extreme velocity for stealth, range and advanced sensors. Decades of operational data show that modern combat rarely rewards pure speed. Instead, survivability hinges on being harder to track, better networked, and quick to outmanoeuvre threats, proving that speed alone no longer wins the fight.