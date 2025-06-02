/ Who won the Purple cap in last seven IPL seasons Harshal Patel has his name twice Check others
Who won the Purple cap in last seven IPL seasons? Harshal Patel has his name twice. Check others
Written By
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 20:46 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 20:46 IST
As the IPL 2025 comes to a closure with the final to be played on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad. Let's have a look at the purple cap holders from the past seven seasons.
1 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Harshal Patel (2024)
Former PBKS pacer, Harshal Patel claimed the Purple Cap in the 2024 season with a total of 24 wickets and an economy of around 10. His precision with slower balls helped him take crucial wickets.
2 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Mohammad Shami (2023)
Former GT pacer, Mohammad Shami’s seam bowling fetched him 28 wickets for Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season. He delivered early blows and bowled crucial overs at the death.
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Yuzvendra Chahal (2022)
During IPL 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg spin magic got him 27 wickets for Rajasthan Royals. Chahal picked wickets after the bowling powerplay which curbed the flow of runs in the middle overs.
4 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Harshal Patel (2021)
Harshal Patel shocked everyone in IPL 2021 with 32 wickets for RCB. His slower deliveries and off-cutters earned him wickets at crucial moments.
5 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
5. Kagiso Rabada (2020)
Rabada’s raw pace and deadly yorkers earned him 30 wickets for Delhi Capitals in the 2020 season. He was their strike bowler in all phases and his fierce spells helped Delhi reach their maiden IPL final.
6 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
6. Imran Tahir (2019)
Imran Tahir’s leg-spin bamboozled batters as he gathered 26 wickets in IPL 2019. His aggressive running celebrations and breakthroughs in middle overs were key for CSK which helped them to reach the finals, which they unfortunately lost.
7 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
7. Andrew Tye (2018)
During the 2018 season, Australian pacer Andrew Tye, claimed 24 wickets for Punjab Kings formerly known as Kings XI Punjab. His brilliant mixture of knuckleballs and slower bouncers were unpredictable for the opposition batters.