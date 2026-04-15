North Korea enforces some of the world’s harshest restrictions on access to information, with severe penalties for consuming or sharing foreign media. A report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights highlights laws that criminalise access to content from “hostile” countries, including South Korean films, music and television. The report warns these measures impose unlawful limits on freedom of expression and can carry extreme punishments, including the death penalty.

According to the United States Department of State, state control extends across all aspects of daily life. Estimates from the Korea Institute for National Unification suggest between 80,000 and 120,000 people are held in political prison camps, where detention is often for life and can include three generations of the prisoner’s family.