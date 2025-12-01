Based on the report published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in 2025, Lockheed Martin Corp ranks 1 globally, reporting US$64,650 million in arms revenue in 2024, within a total revenue of US$71,040 million. Arms sales account for 91 per cent of its business. The company saw a 3.2 per cent rise in 2023, a cornerstone of US military exports and a prime global defence manufacturer.