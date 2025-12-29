LOGIN
Who rings in the New Year first? Countries ranked from first to last

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 30, 2025, 01:27 IST | Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 01:27 IST

1 / 6
(Photograph: Canva)

New Year 2026
2 / 6
(Photograph: Canva)

New Year 2026

Kiritimati (Christmas Island), Kiribati
• Located in the UTC +14 time zone
• First land in the world to ring in the New Year
• Remote Pacific island celebration

New Year 2026
3 / 6
(Photograph: Canva)

New Year 2026

UTC +13 to +12.75
• Chatham Islands, New Zealand (UTC +12:45)
• New Zealand (main islands) (UTC +13)
• Tonga & Samoa (UTC +13)
• Fiji & parts of Russia (UTC +12)

New Year 2026
4 / 6
(Photograph: Canva)

New Year 2026

UTC +11 to +8
• Australia (east coast) (UTC +11)
• Japan, South Korea (UTC +9)
• China, Philippines, Singapore (UTC +8)

New Year 2026
5 / 6
(Photograph: Canva)

New Year 2026

UTC +7 to +0
• Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (~UTC +7)
• India, Sri Lanka (UTC +5:30)
• Pakistan, Central Asia countries (UTC +5 to +4)
• Middle East & Africa (UTC +3 to +2)
• Europe (UTC +1 to +0)

Americas to Last
6 / 6
(Photograph: Canva)

Americas to Last

UTC −4 to −12
• South & North America (UTC −3 to −5): Rio, NYC, Toronto, etc.
• Pacific outliers (last)
• American Samoa (UTC −11)
• Baker & Howland Islands (uninhabited) (UTC −12) – last on Earth

