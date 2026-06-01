/Who leads global dairy race? Top 7 milk-producing countries in world in 2025/26

India and the European Union remain the undisputed global powerhouses, collectively accounting for more than half of the world's total milk supply. Here's the complete list of the top 7 nations producing the largest volume of milk in the world.
Securing the top position globally, India produced an impressive 221.4 million metric tons of cow milk in 2025/26, according to a report by Statista. This massive volume cements its status as the undisputed leader in global dairy production, heavily driving the country's rural economy and comfortably meeting immense domestic demand.
The European Union ranks second worldwide, yielding a substantial production volume of 148.95 million metric tons in 2025/26. Beyond being a massive manufacturing hub, the EU leverages this high output to maintain its position as a dominant global force and the world's top exporter of premium dairy products.
The United States claims the third spot with a robust output of 106.19 million metric tons in 2025/26. Powered by highly commercialised dairy operations and advanced agricultural technology, the US remains a vital player in securing both domestic supply chains and supporting international trade markets.
China has generated 41.51 million metric tons of cow milk during this period. To keep up with a rapidly growing middle class and shifting nutritional habits, the nation continues to heavily invest in expanding its domestic dairy infrastructure to minimise its long-term reliance on foreign liquid milk imports.
Russia produced 33.9 million metric tons, placing it fifth on the global chart. The country focuses its dairy architecture on boosting domestic food security goals, utilising its massive agricultural land and localised farming networks to maintain a steady and stable supply of milk for its population.
Leading the South American continent, Brazil recorded a dairy output of 29.35 million metric tons. Its production is supported by extensive pastoral farming systems and a strong domestic consumer base, making dairy a highly significant sector in the country's vast agricultural and socioeconomic landscape.
New Zealand achieved a production volume of 21.8 million metric tons. While its raw volume is lower than that of economic giants, its highly efficient, pasture-based farming model allows the country to process the vast majority of this yield into high-value commodities destined directly for international export markets.