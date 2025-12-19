/Who is Pam Bondi, US Attorney General, who could release full Epstein files tonight?

Bondi’s appointment is directly linked to the Epstein saga in a roundabout way. She got the job only after Matt Gaetz, who was facing his own House Ethics investigation regarding sexual misconduct allegations, withdrew.
Pam Bondi is the current United States Attorney General, sworn in on February 5, 2025, after being confirmed by the Senate in a tight 54-46 vote. She was President Trump's pick for the nation's top law enforcement role after his initial nominee, Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration. As the head of the Department of Justice, she is legally responsible for executing the Epstein Files Transparency Act deadline tonight.
Before her rise to Washington, Bondi spent 18 years as a prosecutor and served two terms (2011–2019) as Florida’s first female Attorney General. During her tenure in Florida, she gained national attention for cracking down on "pill mills" (opioid clinics) and human trafficking. Her supporters view her as a "tough-on-crime" prosecutor, while critics point to her polarizing political stances during her time in state office.
Bondi is not just a cabinet member; she is a longtime inner-circle ally of Donald Trump. She endorsed him early in 2016 and later served as one of his personal defense attorneys during his first impeachment trial in 2020. She also led the legal arm of the "America First Policy Institute," a think tank designed to promote Trump's agenda. This close relationship fuels speculation about how she will handle sensitive files that could implicate powerful figures, including those in Trump's orbit.
When pressed by reporters about the impending deadline, Bondi has repeatedly stated, "We will continue to follow the law with maximum transparency". However, she has carefully qualified this by emphasising the need to protect victims and follow legal redaction protocols. This "lawyerly" language has led to anxiety that the release might be heavily redacted to protect privacy, rather than fully unsealed.
Bondi is in a delicate position. The Transparency Act mandates release, but federal law (and the Act itself) strictly forbids releasing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) or compromising ongoing investigations. Bondi must thread the needle between satisfying the public's demand for the "client list" and adhering to strict statutes that protect the identities of minor victims, a task her team has been racing to finish since Thanksgiving.
Bondi’s appointment is directly linked to the Epstein saga in a roundabout way. She got the job only after Matt Gaetz, who was facing his own House Ethics investigation regarding sexual misconduct allegations, withdrew. This backstory adds a layer of irony and pressure to her role: she is the "clean" alternative tasked with cleaning up the biggest sex trafficking scandal in modern history.
In a move that surprised some, Bondi recently ordered a new federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Democratic political figures, specifically at the request of President Trump. While the Transparency Act requires non-partisan release, this parallel investigation suggests Bondi is willing to use the DOJ's power to scrutinize Trump's political opponents, raising questions about whether the file release will be neutral or politically weaponized.