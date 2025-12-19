/Who is Pam Bondi, US Attorney General, who could release full Epstein files tonight?

Bondi is not just a cabinet member; she is a longtime inner-circle ally of Donald Trump. She endorsed him early in 2016 and later served as one of his personal defense attorneys during his first impeachment trial in 2020. She also led the legal arm of the "America First Policy Institute," a think tank designed to promote Trump's agenda. This close relationship fuels speculation about how she will handle sensitive files that could implicate powerful figures, including those in Trump's orbit.