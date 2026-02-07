/Who is Iran’s army chief, Major General Amir Hatami?

Major General Amir Hatami is the current Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (Artesh), having assumed the role in June 2025 following a major reshuffle of Iran’s military leadership. A veteran of the Iran-Iraq war and former Defence Minister.
Major General Amir Hatami was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Army by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in June 2025. He succeeded Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who was promoted to Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces following the assassination of General Mohammad Bagheri.
On 31 January 2026, General Hatami issued a direct warning to the United States and Israel against military action. He stated that Iran’s armed forces are on "high alert" and that any enemy mistake would endanger their own security and the region’s stability.
Before leading the Army, Hatami served as Iran’s Minister of Defence from 2017 to 2021 under President Hassan Rouhani. He was the first minister drawn from the regular Army (Artesh) in over two decades, a position previously dominated by Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) officers.
Born in Zanjan in 1966, Hatami’s military career began early when he joined the Basij forces as a volunteer at age 14. He served extensively during the brutal Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, participating in key operations like Operation Mersad against opposition groups.
Throughout his career, Hatami has been a staunch advocate for Iran’s missile and drone programmes. As Defence Minister, he prioritized the "missile-centric" defence doctrine, overseeing the development of advanced ballistic systems like the Khorramshahr and Fateh missiles.
Responding to US threats in January 2026, Hatami declared that Iran’s nuclear science is indigenous and permanent. He asserted that even if Iranian scientists or infrastructure were targeted, the technical knowledge "cannot be eliminated" from the nation.
Upon his appointment, Supreme Leader Khamenei praised Hatami’s "competence and experience," tasking him with a "transformative and revolutionary" approach. He also serves as an advisor to the Commander-in-Chief on Army affairs, highlighting his central role in Tehran’s strategic planning.