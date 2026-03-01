/Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, picked as Khamenei's replacement to avenge Iran

The Constitution explicitly dictates the makeup of this interim council: the sitting President, the head of the Judiciary, and one religious jurist selected from the Guardian Council.
Following the confirmed assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has officially triggered Article 111 of its Constitution according to a report by Reuters. This law mandates that if the country suddenly lacks a Supreme Leader, a temporary three-person council must be formed to assume all absolute leadership duties until a permanent successor is chosen.
The Constitution explicitly dictates the makeup of this interim council: the sitting President, the head of the Judiciary, and one religious jurist selected from the Guardian Council. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed to fill that critical third seat as the designated Guardian Council jurist, effectively making him one of the three most powerful men in Iran today.
With Arafi's appointment, the emergency triumvirate is now complete. He will co-lead the Islamic Republic alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian (handling the executive branch) and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei (handling the legal and security apparatus). Together, these three men temporarily wield the ultimate authority previously held by Khamenei alone.
Born in 1959, the 67-year-old Arafi is a heavyweight within Iran's religious establishment. Before this emergency appointment, he simultaneously held three of the most influential positions in the country: he is the Director of Iran's nationwide Islamic Seminary system, a vetting member of the powerful Guardian Council, and a sitting member of the Assembly of Experts.
While deeply embedded in the traditional clerical structure of Qom, Arafi represents a slightly different breed of regime insider. He is considered highly educated, a polyglot who is fluent in both Arabic and English, and is notably technologically adept, frequently speaking on the need for the regime to adapt to artificial intelligence to spread its ideological message globally.
During this chaotic transition, Arafi's appointment is a signal of ideological continuity. Having served as the head of Al-Mustafa International University, a massive religious center dedicated to exporting the Islamic Republic's ideology abroad, he is viewed by the IRGC and the political elite as a completely safe, trusted loyalist who will not attempt to alter the regime's trajectory while the war rages.
Arafi and his co-leaders are strictly a stopgap measure. Their primary mandate is to manage the state and direct the ongoing war effort against the US and Israel while the 88-member Assembly of Experts (of which Arafi is a member) scrambles in secret to officially elect Khamenei's permanent successor.