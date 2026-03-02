LOGIN
Who has the strongest air defence in the Middle East among those attacked by Iran?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 16:47 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 16:47 IST

With a combat-proven 90 per cent interception rate and exo-atmospheric Arrow 3 missiles, Israel commands the strongest air defence network among the Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iran. The UAE and Saudi Arabia follow closely.

Israel's multi-layered shield
1 / 7
(Photograph: Canva)

Israel possesses the region's strongest air defence network, featuring a highly integrated, multi-layered system. It effectively neutralises threats ranging from short-range rockets to advanced ballistic missiles.

The Iron Dome's success
2 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

For low-altitude threats, Israel relies on its Iron Dome. The Israel Defence Forces confirm this system consistently maintains a success rate of over 90 per cent during intense combat scenarios.

Arrow 3 exo-atmospheric defence
3 / 7
(Photograph: Freepik)

Israel uses the Arrow 3 system to intercept long-range Iranian ballistic missiles. This advanced interceptor destroys incoming threats entirely outside the Earth's atmosphere, preventing collateral damage.

The UAE's THAAD network
4 / 7

Among the Gulf states targeted by Iran, the UAE operates a highly robust defence network. It recently achieved a 96 per cent interception rate against incoming threats using its American-made THAAD and Patriot systems.

Saudi Arabia's Patriot arsenal
5 / 7
(Photograph: RTX)

Saudi Arabia commands the largest arsenal of Patriot PAC-3 batteries in the Gulf. Over recent years, these combat-proven systems have successfully intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones.

US bases bolster Gulf security
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Targeted nations like Bahrain and Qatar benefit heavily from American military installations. US forces stationed at these bases operate their own Patriot and THAAD batteries, adding a critical defensive layer.

The drone swarm vulnerability
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Despite these powerful anti-ballistic shields, intercepting low-flying drone swarms remains a shared regional challenge. Attacked nations are actively integrating rapid-fire systems like the Pantsir-S1 to close this low-altitude gap.

