The Boeing AH-64 Apache has maintained it's position of being one of the world’s most advanced and combat-proven attack helicopters since its introduction in 1984. According to Boeing, the Apache family has accumulated more than five million flight hours, including 1.3 million in combat, and now forms the backbone of the US Army’s attack helicopter fleet as well as that of several international forces. With over 1,280 aircraft in operation and more than 2,700 delivered since the first AH-64A, the AH-64E remains the most modern and capable variant. Here's a list of the top countries that own Apache AH-64, while exact fleet sizes and rankings are not publicly disclosed, these countries are recognised as the leading operators and significant purchasers of the Apache AH-64.

