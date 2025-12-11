LOGIN
Who flies the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter? A look at top 7 operators and India’s position

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 18:46 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 18:56 IST

According to Boeing, the Apache family has accumulated more than five million flight hours, including 1.3 million in combat, and now forms the backbone of the US Army’s attack helicopter fleet as well as that of several international forces.

Introduction
1 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

Introduction

The Boeing AH-64 Apache has maintained it's position of being one of the world’s most advanced and combat-proven attack helicopters since its introduction in 1984. According to Boeing, the Apache family has accumulated more than five million flight hours, including 1.3 million in combat, and now forms the backbone of the US Army’s attack helicopter fleet as well as that of several international forces. With over 1,280 aircraft in operation and more than 2,700 delivered since the first AH-64A, the AH-64E remains the most modern and capable variant. Here's a list of the top countries that own Apache AH-64, while exact fleet sizes and rankings are not publicly disclosed, these countries are recognised as the leading operators and significant purchasers of the Apache AH-64.

United States: The largest Apache operator
2 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

United States: The largest Apache operator

The US Army is the primary and longest-standing operator of the Apache. Boeing describes the AH-64E as the Army’s 'world’s most advanced and proven attack helicopter,' central to its multi-domain operations strategy. The United States not only operate the largest fleet globally but also continues to upgrade to the AH-64E configuration.

United Kingdom
3 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is among the leading international users. The British Army has transitioned from theie older Apache Longbow variant to the latest AH-64E, which Boeing states will remain in production until at least 2028. The UK’s modernised fleet is integrated for future battlefield requirements and operates alongside NATO standards.

Saudi Arabia
4 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has been a long-time Apache customer. The country operates a significant number of helicopters across its army and national guard. The AH-64E provides long-range strike capability in desert and high-heat environments, and remains central to the kingdom’s modernisation of its aviation forces.

United Arab Emirates
5 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

United Arab Emirates

The UAE Air Force is also among the top users of AH-64. It operates the AH-64E variant. The nation has invested in expanded training and support programmes with Boeing, enhancing interoperability with U.S. and regional partners.

Indonesia
6 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

Indonesia

According to various news reports, Indonesia is said to operate AH-64E helicopters, strengthening its regional defence posture. Boeing highlights the Apache’s ability to perform multi-role missions, including close-air support and armed reconnaissance, which makes it valuable for the Indonesian Army.

India
7 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

India


India has remained one of the most important Apache operators worldwide. Both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army fly the AH-64E. Boeing emphasises India’s growing role, noting its Hyderabad joint-venture facility with Tata Advanced Systems, which manufactures Apache fuselages for global customers. India’s fleet continues to expand as part of its wider modernisation programme.

Japan
8 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

Japan

Japan operates the Apache AH-64D Longbow under its own licence-production programme with Boeing, primarily through Fuji Heavy Industries (FHI). Although its fleet size is smaller than other major users, Japan’s AH-64s serve in demanding mountainous and maritime environments. Japan remains one of Boeing’s important Asia-Pacific Apache operators.

