/Who are Neo-Nazis? The chilling comeback of Adolf Hitler’s ideology explained

Neo-Nazis are modern-day individuals or groups who embrace the ideologies of Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime, especially ideas rooted in white supremacy, anti-Semitism, authoritarianism, and ethnonationalism. While traditional Nazism was centered in Germany during the 1930s and 40s, neo-Nazism is a global movement with followers in the U.S., Europe, Russia, and even online communities in Latin America and Asia.

They often adopt Nazi symbols (like the swastika or SS insignia), deny the Holocaust, glorify Hitler, and call for racially "pure" societies. Some also promote violence against minorities, immigrants, Jews, LGBTQ+ people, and political opponents.