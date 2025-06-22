/Which US cities are on high alert following airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities?

After US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, major US cities are on alert. NYPD, DC Police, and LAPD boosted security at religious and public sites. Federal agencies and Customs are monitoring for threats.
The US military struck three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 21, escalating tensions in the Middle East. Following this, major American cities — New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles — have heightened their alert levels. With Israel and Iran already locked in days of missile and drone exchanges, the situation is rapidly evolving, prompting US law enforcement to brace for possible domestic impacts.
In response to the strikes, the NYPD announced a citywide security increase. Patrols have been deployed to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites, with a particular focus on Jewish institutions and Shia mosques. Special "House of Worship" patrol cars are now stationed outside key buildings. Additionally, the department’s cyber units are intensively monitoring online platforms to track extremist chatter and prevent potential threats.
In Washington DC, the Metropolitan Police are coordinating closely with federal agencies, increasing their presence at religious venues and public spaces, despite no specific threats. Meanwhile, LA Mayor Karen Bass confirmed that while there are no credible dangers at this time, the LAPD has intensified patrols around sensitive sites, ensuring the city remains prepared should tensions abroad spill over locally.
On June 21, President Trump authorised airstrikes targeting three of Iran’s nuclear sites. This marks the first direct US action in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The decision followed Iran’s refusal to comply with nuclear restrictions during negotiations. With Israel and Iran now engaged in seven consecutive days of attacks, the potential for a broader conflict and global repercussions is growing.
Federal and local law enforcement agencies are taking proactive measures. NYPD and DC Metro Police are liaising with Jewish and Shia communities to maintain open channels for intelligence. Cyber units are monitoring online forums and encrypted channels to detect early signs of extremist activity. Meanwhile, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is enhancing scrutiny at entry points to guard against foreign actors exploiting the current instability.
The risk of the Middle East conflict escalating into a wider war has raised concerns about potential domestic impacts. With the US now involved, the chance of retaliatory attacks on American soil, whether organised or lone-wolf cannot be ignored. As former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro warned, “You never know what can develop, authorities are watching everything very closely.” Vigilance remains key as the situation unfolds.