/Which UK bases can US use to strike Iranian missile sites, why are they so critical?

Iran had warned that any use of UK bases constitutes “participation in aggression.” Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated Britain was “putting British lives in danger.” On Saturday, Iran attempted a missile strike on this base, marking one of its longest-range actions yet. The United Kingdom condemned the move as “reckless,” with the Ministry of Defence stating Iran’s actions “threaten British interests and allies” and destabilise the Strait of Hormuz. The strike attempt followed London’s decision to allow the United States to use UK bases against Iran.

