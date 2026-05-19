/Which nations produce most honey? Top 7 countries leading global production

China sits unrivalled at the top, contributing more than a quarter of the entire global honey supply. The country's vast and diverse geographical zones, spanning from temperate climates to subtropical environments, allow for year-round beekeeping. Utilising highly organised agricultural networks and massive managed bee populations, China dominates international trade as the world’s largest exporter by volume. Major production centres are spread across multiple provinces, rich in dense orchard systems and wildflower vegetation. Around 75 per cent of the honey produced is consumed locally in China.