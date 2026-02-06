/Which is the US’s largest and most expensive helicopter?

The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion is the US military's largest and most expensive helicopter. This heavy-lift aircraft costs roughly $138 million and can lift 16,300 kilograms, redefining modern aerial logistics.
The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion is officially the United States military's largest and most powerful helicopter. It was designed specifically to meet the heavy-lift needs of the US Marine Corps. This massive aircraft replaces the older CH-53E Super Stallion. It represents a significant leap in modern aviation capabilities.
It is widely considered the most expensive helicopter ever built for military use. Estimates place the programme acquisition cost at around $138 million (approx Rs 1,150 crore) per unit. This price tag often exceeds that of the F-35 fighter jet. The high cost reflects its advanced technology and massive capabilities.
The King Stallion can carry an external payload of over 16,300 kilograms (36,000 pounds). It is designed to lift armoured vehicles like the JLTV purely on external hooks. This lifting capacity is roughly three times that of the previous model. It ensures heavy equipment reaches troops in difficult terrain.
Three General Electric T408 engines power this massive aircraft for superior performance. Each engine provides about 7,500 shaft horsepower, creating immense vertical lift. These engines allow the helicopter to fly faster and more efficiently than older models. They are designed to withstand harsh environments like sand and dust.
The helicopter measures nearly 30 metres (99 feet) in length including its rotors. Its main rotor diameter alone is roughly 24 metres (79 feet), creating a massive downwash. The cabin is significantly wider to accommodate standard military cargo pallets. It is truly a giant among conventional helicopters.
It features a fully digital glass cockpit and advanced fly-by-wire flight controls. This technology reduces the pilot's workload and improves stability in bad weather. It is one of the smartest helicopters in the US inventory today. The system even anticipates flight adjustments to keep the aircraft steady.
The King Stallion has a combat radius of over 200 kilometres without needing refuelling. It can reach cruising speeds of 315 kilometres per hour (170 knots). Aerial refuelling capabilities extend its mission range indefinitely for long operations. It moves heavy supplies faster than any other helicopter in its class.
The aircraft uses fourth-generation composite rotor blades. These blades are designed to improve performance and resist corrosion from saltwater. The rotor heads utilize elastomeric technology to reduce maintenance needs. This design ensures the helicopter remains operational in marine environments.
The cabin is 30 centimetres (12 inches) wider than the legacy CH-53E aircraft. This extra space allows it to carry standard 463L cargo pallets without modification. It can also transport High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) internally. The design maximizes cargo flexibility for military missions.
The US Marine Corps declared initial operational capability for the CH-53K in 2022. It is now ready to deploy forces and heavy equipment worldwide. The aircraft ensures troops get supplies even in hard-to-reach zones. It will serve the US military for decades to come.