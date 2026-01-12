/Where does Iran stand in the military race? Top 7 Middle East armed forces

Israel ranks second in the Middle East and 15th globally out of 145 countries, with a PowerIndex score of 0.2661. With a population of 9,402,617, it maintains an active military force of 170,000 personnel. The Israeli Air Force operates a total of 611 aircraft, including 192 fighter jets in readiness, along with 38 attack helicopters. On the ground, Israel fields around 1,040 tanks in active service. Its defence posture is reinforced by advanced air power, layered missile defence systems and highly developed intelligence capabilities. Although its manpower is smaller than that of several regional rivals, superior technology, training and operational experience significantly enhance Israel’s overall military effectiveness.