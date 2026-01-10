/Where does Denmark stand in NATO? Revealing the top 7 most powerful militaries

The index combines factors such as manpower, equipment, financial resources, and logistics to assign a PowerIndex score, where a lower score indicates greater military strength.
NATO comprises 32 member states with widely differing military strengths. The foundations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) were officially laid down on April 4, 1949 with the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, more popularly known as the Washington Treaty. Military analysts often refer to the Global Firepower Index to compare conventional power among nations. The index combines factors such as manpower, equipment, financial resources, and logistics to assign a PowerIndex score, where a lower score indicates greater military strength. NATO members range from global powerhouses to smaller forces, and Denmark’s position within this mix reflects its specialised but limited capability relative to its allies.
At the top of the NATO ranking sits the United States, with a PowerIndex score of 0.0744, the lowest among all NATO members. With over 1.3 million active military personnel, extensive airpower and naval assets, and the largest defence budget in the alliance, the US sets a benchmark for collective defence. As NATO’s largest military, the US provides the backbone of the alliance’s power and influence.
The United Kingdom ranks second among NATO members, with a PowerIndex score of 0.1785. It fields 184,860 active personnel and operates a total of 631 aircraft, of which 442 are combat-ready. The UK maintains a modern, balanced force across land, air, and naval domains, underscoring its role as a key military contributor in Europe and within NATO.
France ranks third in NATO’s military ranking, with a PowerIndex score of 0.1878. It maintains a force of 200,000 active personnel and operates 781 combat-ready aircraft, including 181 fighter jets. Its capabilities include nuclear deterrence, aircraft carriers, and robust air and land forces, enabling France to support NATO’s collective security across multiple theatres.
Turkey and Italy rank fourth and fifth in NATO, with PowerIndex scores of 0.1902 and 0.2164, respectively. Turkey fields a large standing army of 355,200 active personnel, supported by 2,238 tanks and 182 naval assets. Its strategic geographic position further strengthens its role in the alliance. Italy maintains a balanced force with 165,500 active personnel, 547 combat-ready aircraft, and 8 submarines, while its industrial base underpins its military capability within NATO.
Germany ranks sixth in NATO with a PowerIndex score of 0.2601, fielding 181,600 active military personnel, approximately 129 fighter jets, and 6 submarines. Its large economy underpins a strong defence infrastructure. Spain, ranked seventh at 0.3242, has 133,282 active personnel, including 23,000 in the air force, supported by an aircraft carrier and 317 tanks.
Denmark ranks 15th among NATO members, with a PowerIndex score of 0.8109. While it trails larger European powers including Netherlands, Norway and Portugal, it sits ahead of several smaller states like Finland, Romania and Belgium. Denmark fields 20,000 active personnel, 25 fighter jets in readiness, and 33 tanks; it has no attack helicopters. Despite its modest conventional strength, Denmark contributes to NATO operations through specialised capabilities, interoperability, and a strategic presence in the Arctic.