NATO comprises 32 member states with widely differing military strengths. The foundations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) were officially laid down on April 4, 1949 with the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, more popularly known as the Washington Treaty. Military analysts often refer to the Global Firepower Index to compare conventional power among nations. The index combines factors such as manpower, equipment, financial resources, and logistics to assign a PowerIndex score, where a lower score indicates greater military strength. NATO members range from global powerhouses to smaller forces, and Denmark’s position within this mix reflects its specialised but limited capability relative to its allies.