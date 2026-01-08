LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Where do the most NRIs live? Top 7 countries with largest Indian overseas population

Where do the most NRIs live? Top 7 countries with largest Indian overseas population

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 17:23 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 17:23 IST

NRI Day 2026: The UN World Migration Report released in 2024 indicated that India is the origin of the largest number of international migrants in the world, touching nearly 18 million. Let's have a glance at the top 7 nations where Indian citizens reside the most.

1. United States
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. United States

The United States hosts the largest overseas Indian population at about 5.4 million. This includes 2,077,158 NRIs and 3,331,904 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). Indians in the US are spread across technology, healthcare, academia and business, making the community one of the most influential Indian diasporas globally, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

2. United Arab Emirates
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. United Arab Emirates

The UAE is home to nearly 3.6 million overseas Indians, driven overwhelmingly by 3,554,274 NRIs, with just 14,574 PIOs. Indians form the largest expatriate group in the country, playing a key role in construction, services, trade and professional sectors across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

3. Malaysia
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Malaysia

Malaysia has an overseas Indian population of around 2.9 million, largely consisting of 2,751,000 PIOs, alongside 163,127 NRIs. The Indian presence dates back generations, with deep roots in politics, education and business, particularly among the Tamil community.

4. Canada
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Canada

Canada hosts approximately 2.88 million overseas Indians, including 1,016,274 NRIs and 1,859,680 PIOs. The Indian community has grown rapidly due to immigration and education pathways, with strong representation in technology, healthcare, entrepreneurship and public life.

5. Saudi Arabia
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has about 2.46 million overseas Indians, dominated by 2,460,603 NRIs, while PIO numbers remain minimal at 2,906. Indians form the backbone of the Kingdom’s workforce, especially in construction, engineering, healthcare and domestic services.

6. Myanmar
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Myanmar

Myanmar accounts for nearly 2 million overseas Indians, mainly 2,000,000 PIOs, with just 2,660 NRIs. The Indian community has historical roots dating back to the colonial era and continues to play a role in trade, small businesses and local commerce.

7. United Kingdom
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. United Kingdom

The UK has around 1.86 million overseas Indians, comprising 369,000 NRIs and 1,495,318 PIOs. Indians are among the most established and influential ethnic groups in Britain, active in politics, finance, healthcare, education and entrepreneurship.

Trending Photo

How an aircraft carrier’s nuclear reactor works
7

How an aircraft carrier’s nuclear reactor works

Why the United States wanted Greenland after World War II
7

Why the United States wanted Greenland after World War II

Meet top 5 Indian batters fastest to 7,000 runs in ODIs
5

Meet top 5 Indian batters fastest to 7,000 runs in ODIs

Where do the most NRIs live? Top 7 countries with largest Indian overseas population
7

Where do the most NRIs live? Top 7 countries with largest Indian overseas population

Why did Maduro move $5.2 billion worth of gold to Switzerland?
7

Why did Maduro move $5.2 billion worth of gold to Switzerland?