/When exactly did Trump's war with Iran start? In 1987, with an advertisement

Amid the US-Iran-Israel war, under Donald Trump's presidency, have you ever wondered when this all began? Since when has the US president started developing anger for the country? In 1987, to be specific. It all started with an advertisement. Then, 41-year-old rich and angry Donald Trump paid $94,801 to run a newspaper advertisement in three American papers. In the ad, Trump was seen convinced that the leaders of the free world had gone soft. The American leadership lacked backbone, he wrote.