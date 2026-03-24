/When exactly did Trump's war with Iran start? In 1987, with an advertisement

Donald Trump’s hostility toward Iran dates back to 1987, beginning with a newspaper ad. His long-standing hardline stance, including military threats and ultimatums, has remained consistent, intensifying in today’s conflict.
Amid the US-Iran-Israel war, under Donald Trump's presidency, have you ever wondered when this all began? Since when has the US president started developing anger for the country? In 1987, to be specific. It all started with an advertisement. Then, 41-year-old rich and angry Donald Trump paid $94,801 to run a newspaper advertisement in three American papers. In the ad, Trump was seen convinced that the leaders of the free world had gone soft. The American leadership lacked backbone, he wrote.
Donald Trump appeared at a Rotary Club in New Hampshire weeks after the ad was published, still fixated on Iran. He described the Iranian navy as operating “small runabouts with machine guns” in the Gulf, questioning how such forces could hold the US at bay. He openly wondered why Washington couldn’t simply move in and seize Iran’s coastal oilfields, posing it less as rhetoric and more as a genuine query.
In a 1988 interview with The Guardian, Trump offered his own solution: any attack on US forces would trigger a direct strike on Kharg Island. Calling for decisive action, he said he would “go in and take it.” The island, Iran’s primary oil export hub, remains a critical flashpoint even in the ongoing 2026 conflict.
At the time, Trump’s remarks were largely dismissed - an oversight that now seems notable given his consistency. He never abandoned this line of thinking, repeatedly returning to similar arguments in the years that followed.
In 1989, speaking to non-profit leaders, Trump suggested Iraq had figured out how to handle Iran, downplaying the devastating eight-year Iran-Iraq War that ended in stalemate and massive casualties. He questioned the purpose of military strength if it was not used decisively, advocating a strict ultimatum to Tehran over American hostages.
What was once framed as a one-week deadline in 1989 has now been reduced to just 48 hours. As noted by the Financial Times, the geography, rationale, and figure behind the warning remain unchanged - only the urgency has intensified.