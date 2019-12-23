Elephant Santas arrive in Thailand with Christmas presents, candies

As part of the year-end holiday season, Thailand's Jirasartwitthaya School in Ayutthaya cited in North of Bangkok celebrated Christmas with a troupe of elephants dressed as Santa delivering presents and candies to students following the lane of 15-year long-run tradition.
This year a troupe four elephants and their mahouts wearing Santa hats visited the school and gave away presents to the students added Lardthongtare Meepan, owner of the Ayuttahaya Elephant Palace, an elephant camp.
(Photograph:Reuters)