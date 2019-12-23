Elephant Santas arrive in Thailand with Christmas presents, candies

As part of the year-end holiday season, Thailand's Jirasartwitthaya School in Ayutthaya cited in North of Bangkok celebrated Christmas with a troupe of elephants dressed as Santa delivering presents and candies to students following the lane of 15-year long-run tradition.

Elephants dressed as Santa

15-year-old tradition

Though Thailand is 98% Buddhist it celebrates Christmas as part of the year-end holiday season.

As a 15-year long run tradition, the Jirasartwitthaya School in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok celebrated Christmas in their unique way.

This year a troupe four elephants and their mahouts wearing Santa hats visited the school and gave away presents to the students added Lardthongtare Meepan, owner of the Ayuttahaya Elephant Palace, an elephant camp.

Troupe of four elephants

Students in Santa costumes

"The highlight is not only handing out presents, but also students and elephants are forming a Christmas tree together," Lardthongtare Meepan further said.

Awaiting elephant Santa

Kids eagerly waiting for the troupe of Elephant Santa to arrive at their school. 

'I have a lot of friends'

"It makes me feel like I have a lot of friends. The elephants handing out candies, toys, dolls and so many other things," said student Pasitha Sithapak, who is also one among many who calls elephant Santa as her friend.

Elephant Santa showing tricks

The elephants danced and showed off tricks to students. Thailand's national animal is Elephant and it appears throughout history and literature. 

'Cute' elephant dance

"I'm very happy to see them and they are very cute. I love elephants because it dances very cute," says Patcharamon Sukpiromsunti, a primary school student.

