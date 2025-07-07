LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What was US Air Force’s 'A-10 Warthog' and why is America retiring it now?

What was US Air Force’s 'A-10 Warthog' and why is America retiring it now?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 23:31 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 23:31 IST

The A-10 became iconic for its low-altitude attack runs and was widely used in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ground troops loved it for its precision and ability to loiter in combat zones, offering direct support when needed most.

A-10 Warthog: The Tank Killer
1 / 7
(Photograph: Twz)

A-10 Warthog: The Tank Killer

Introduced in the 1970s, the A-10 Thunderbolt II, nicknamed the “Warthog” was designed for close-air support. Known for its durability and the powerful GAU-8 Avenger cannon, it could destroy tanks, operate from short runways, and take heavy damage while still flying.

A Beloved Beast on the Battlefield
2 / 7
(Photograph: AF.mil)

A Beloved Beast on the Battlefield

The A-10 became iconic for its low-altitude attack runs and was widely used in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ground troops loved it for its precision and ability to loiter in combat zones, offering direct support when needed most.

Why Is It Being Retired Now?
3 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Why Is It Being Retired Now?

The Air Force says the A-10 can’t survive modern "contested environments" where advanced air defences exist. In conflicts with high-tech rivals like China or Russia, the Warthog would be too slow and vulnerable.

The Official Deadline
4 / 7
(Photograph: AF.mil)

The Official Deadline

Under the 2026 budget proposal, the Air Force will retire all 218 A-10s by September 2026. This marks the final phase in a long-debated process, with the jet already phased out of several units in recent years.

Not Just the A-10: Other Cuts Too
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

Not Just the A-10: Other Cuts Too

The retirement is part of a broader plan to eliminate over 250 older aircraft, including:

  • 56 F-15C/D fighters
  • 65 F-15E Strike Eagles
  • 26 KC-135 tankers

The goal? Free up funds for next-generation systems.

What’s Replacing the A-10?
6 / 7
(Photograph: Department of Defence)

What’s Replacing the A-10?

The Air Force plans to rely on:

  • F-35 Lightning II for multi-role missions
  • B-21 Raider for long-range stealth bombing
  • NGAD Fighter and drones for future air superiority
A Legacy That Won’t Be Forgotten
7 / 7
(Photograph: Osan Air Base)

A Legacy That Won’t Be Forgotten

Though it's retiring, the A-10’s legacy endures. Known for its iconic “BRRRRT” cannon sound and reliability in war zones, the Warthog leaves behind decades of unmatched battlefield support—and a place in aviation history.

Trending Photo

What was US Air Force’s 'A-10 Warthog' and why is America retiring it now?
7

What was US Air Force’s 'A-10 Warthog' and why is America retiring it now?

Is India's 1,014 runs at Edgbaston highest aggregate total by them in a Test? Check full list
6

Is India's 1,014 runs at Edgbaston highest aggregate total by them in a Test? Check full list

India fifth team to score 1000-plus runs in a Test. Australia have done it twice - check three others
6

India fifth team to score 1000-plus runs in a Test. Australia have done it twice - check three others

7 ways how Japan manages earthquake diasters really well despite sitting on a volatile seismic zone
8

7 ways how Japan manages earthquake diasters really well despite sitting on a volatile seismic zone

What were the top 7 most powerful battleships in naval history? Take a look.
8

What were the top 7 most powerful battleships in naval history? Take a look.