/What is Cupola and how will Shubhanshu Shukla see Earth from space?

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first indian to visit the International Space Station. From the cupola window, he’ll witness Earth’s beauty, 16 sunrises a day, and stunning night views, offering a life-changing space experience for India and beyond.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be the first Indian to visit the International Space Station on a private mission. From 400 kilometres above, he will see Earth in a way very few people ever have.
On the ISS, Shukla will see the sun rise and set 16 times every day. The station moves around the Earth every 90 minutes, so he will watch the sky change colours again and again in just one day.
The ISS has a special window area called the Cupola. Here, Shukla can look out in all directions, seeing continents, oceans, and city lights. Astronauts say this is the best place to enjoy the view of our planet.
Many astronauts say that looking at Earth from space changes how they feel about our world. Shukla will see how small and connected everything is, and may feel a new sense of care for the planet.
The ISS is bigger than a house. It has places to sleep, work, exercise, and look outside. Shukla will float through the different rooms and share what he sees with everyone back home in India.
At night, Shukla will see flashes of lightning in storms and glowing city lights far below. The view is so clear that he might spot rivers, mountains, and even the Himalayas from space.
For Shubhanshu Shukla, seeing Earth from the ISS will be more than just a pretty sight. It will be an experience that could inspire him and many others in India to dream bigger about space and our planet.