LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What is Cupola and how will Shubhanshu Shukla see Earth from space?

What is Cupola and how will Shubhanshu Shukla see Earth from space?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 11:43 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 11:43 IST

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first indian to visit the International Space Station. From the cupola window, he’ll witness Earth’s beauty, 16 sunrises a day, and stunning night views, offering a life-changing space experience for India and beyond.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Window to Earth
1 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Window to Earth

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be the first Indian to visit the International Space Station on a private mission. From 400 kilometres above, he will see Earth in a way very few people ever have.

Seeing 16 Sunrises and 16 Sunsets Each Day
2 / 7
(Photograph:ISS)

Seeing 16 Sunrises and 16 Sunsets Each Day

On the ISS, Shukla will see the sun rise and set 16 times every day. The station moves around the Earth every 90 minutes, so he will watch the sky change colours again and again in just one day.

The Cupola – in Space
3 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

The Cupola – in Space

The ISS has a special window area called the Cupola. Here, Shukla can look out in all directions, seeing continents, oceans, and city lights. Astronauts say this is the best place to enjoy the view of our planet.

The “Overview Effect” – A New Way to See Earth
4 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

The “Overview Effect” – A New Way to See Earth

Many astronauts say that looking at Earth from space changes how they feel about our world. Shukla will see how small and connected everything is, and may feel a new sense of care for the planet.

Life Inside the Space Station
5 / 7
(Photograph:NASA | X)

Life Inside the Space Station

The ISS is bigger than a house. It has places to sleep, work, exercise, and look outside. Shukla will float through the different rooms and share what he sees with everyone back home in India.

Night-time Views – Lightning and City Lights
6 / 7
(Photograph:ISS)

Night-time Views – Lightning and City Lights

At night, Shukla will see flashes of lightning in storms and glowing city lights far below. The view is so clear that he might spot rivers, mountains, and even the Himalayas from space.

Shubhanshu Shukla, seeing Earth from the ISS
7 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Shubhanshu Shukla, seeing Earth from the ISS

For Shubhanshu Shukla, seeing Earth from the ISS will be more than just a pretty sight. It will be an experience that could inspire him and many others in India to dream bigger about space and our planet.

Trending Photo

Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what happening in the aftermath
8

Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what happening in the aftermath

Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff: Indian astronaut's family, wife, and more as the Axiom-4 mission takes flight
7

Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff: Indian astronaut's family, wife, and more as the Axiom-4 mission takes flight

What is stage separation? How it worked in Axiom Mission-4’s Falcon 9 launch
7

What is stage separation? How it worked in Axiom Mission-4’s Falcon 9 launch

How a squadron of B-2 Bombers can wipe out entire human civilisation?
7

How a squadron of B-2 Bombers can wipe out entire human civilisation?

Wild sex parties, abuse, drugs, prostitution and jail: P Diddy trial hearings through testimonies | In pics
8

Wild sex parties, abuse, drugs, prostitution and jail: P Diddy trial hearings through testimonies | In pics