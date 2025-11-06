/What’s the difference between Shatabdi Express and Jan Shatabdi Express trains

Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi Express trains both offer speed and comfort, but differ in fares, classes, and onboard services. Know which train suits business travellers or daily commuters, and how each fits your travel needs.
Shatabdi Express trains are premium, fully air-conditioned day trains. It run at speeds of up to 150 km/h on certain routes, with onboard catering and fewer stops, connecting major cities fast.
Jan Shatabdi Express is a more economical option. It mixes air-conditioned and non-air conditioned coaches and offers more stops, covering shorter or less busy routes with a maximum speed of around 130 km/h.
Shatabdi has Executive Chair Car, AC Chair Car, and Anubhuti Class coaches with enhanced facilities. Jan Shatabdi offers AC Chair Car, Second Sitting, and sometimes unreserved coaches, focusing on affordability.
Shatabdi fares are higher due to premium services and dynamic pricing, with only 10 per cent tickets at base price initially. Jan Shatabdi is more affordable with standard fixed pricing, suitable for daily travellers and budget passengers.
Shatabdi Express includes complimentary meals, beverages, and sometimes onboard entertainment. Jan Shatabdi does not offer free catering, but snacks and drinks can be bought onboard or at stations.
Shatabdi trains have higher priority on the Indian railway network, ensuring more punctuality and faster run times. Jan Shatabdi trains have slightly lower priority but still outrank many mail and express trains.
Shatabdi Express is perfect for business travellers and those seeking comfort and speed. Jan Shatabdi suits regular commuters and passengers looking for cheaper travel without air conditioning in some coaches.