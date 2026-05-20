On Tuesday, DRDO successfully completed the final development trials of the ULPGM-V3, an indigenous precision-guided missile designed for both air-to-ground and air-to-air combat roles. The trials were conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh using an integrated Ground Control System (GCS), marking a major step in India’s push towards self-reliance in defence technology. The missile was tested against ground targets as well as airborne threats such as drones and helicopters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the achievement as a 'strategic milestone' for Aatmanirbharta in defence production.