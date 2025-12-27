/What is the UK’s DragonFire laser system? Key features, operating cost and capabilities explained

The United Kingdom's laser directed-energy weapon, DragonFire, marked a significant step in the country's transition from conventional ordnance to energy-based systems. A directed-energy weapon uses concentrated light, a high-energy laser, to deliver destructive energy on a target at the speed of light, rather than using traditional explosive projectiles. Developed by a UK consortium of industry partners under the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) designed to provide a sovereign capability in laser weapons for both land and maritime defence. The programme also shows a broader shift among modern militaries towards systems that can counter emerging threats such as high-speed drones with precision and at low operating cost.