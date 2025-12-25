/What is the SCALP missile? Design, range and strike capabilities explained

The SCALP missile, also marketed as Storm Shadow, is a long‑range, air‑launched deep‑strike weapon that was developed by European defence group MBDA. It was designed to engage high‑value fixed or stationary targets including hardened bunkers and critical infrastructure. SCALP also provides precision capability with minimal collateral damage. These missiles were also reportedly used for strikes during India's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attacks, these were launched from Rafale jets.