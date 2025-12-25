/What is the SCALP missile? Design, range and strike capabilities explained

SCALP/Storm Shadow is a conventionally armed cruise missile weighing around 1,300 kg with a length of approximately 5.10 metres.
The SCALP missile, also marketed as Storm Shadow, is a long‑range, air‑launched deep‑strike weapon that was developed by European defence group MBDA. It was designed to engage high‑value fixed or stationary targets including hardened bunkers and critical infrastructure. SCALP also provides precision capability with minimal collateral damage. These missiles were also reportedly used for strikes during India's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attacks, these were launched from Rafale jets.
SCALP/Storm Shadow is a conventionally armed cruise missile weighing around 1,300 kg with a length of approximately 5.10 metres. Its streamlined design makes if effective for long‑range mission and contributes to a low observable profile that helps the missile reduce detection during flight.
A key element of SCALP’s capability is its sophisticated and navigation system. The missile combines advanced navigation that combines INS, GPS and terrain referencing to follow pre‑planned routes at low altitude, hugging the terrain to avoid enemy radar. In the terminal phase, an imaging infrared seeker with automatic target recognition ensures high precision strike accuracy against designated targets.
SCALP’s operational range allows it to fly significant distances from the launch aircraft, enabling deep‑strike against defended targets while keeping the launch platform outside hostile air‑defence zones. Its design emphasises precision and survivability, with mission planning designed to counter ground‑based air defences.
The missile carries a warhead configured to maximise terminal effectiveness. Options for detonation include airburst, impact and penetrative modes, allowing it to adapt to different target types.
SCALP/Storm Shadow can be operated day and night, in all weather conditions, supporting precision missions planned well in advance. Its performance has been proven in service, reinforcing its role as a dependable deep‑strike system.
The missile is integrated with a range of frontline combat aircraft, which includes Dassault Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Mirage 2000 as well as Tornado. It is in service with air forces in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Ukraine, India along with other nations, reflecting its widespread adoption and combat credibility.